Six minutes of 'suspicious' activity as police appeal for information about van

By David TooleyTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have appealed for the owners of a 'suspicious' van to contact them.

Picture; Shifnal and Albrighton police
Picture; Shifnal and Albrighton police

Officers say two males were in the van, one getting out to have a look around business properties and out buildings, the other staying in the vehicle.

But they say "thankfully it doesn't appear that anything was taken on this occasion."

PCSO Sam Newbrook, of the policing team at Shifnal and Albrighton, said they recently received a report of a van acting suspiciously in the Astol area near Norton on Monday, October 9, in the six minutes between the times of 6:34pm and 6:40pm.

PCSO Newbrook said: "This vehicle was a white ford transit with two black stripes down the front of the bonnet.

"Two males were in the van, one getting out to have a look around business properties and out buildings, the other staying in the vehicle.

"Thankfully it doesn't appear that anything was taken on this occasion."

The officer said if this was you, or you recognise or can identify the vehicle, they should contact police via the ‘Tell Us About’ form on its website, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 00136 of 10102023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can call 0800 555 111 or visit their website: crimestoppers-uk.org.

Crime
News
Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
Shifnal
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News