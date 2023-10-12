Six minutes of 'suspicious' activity as police appeal for information about van

Picture; Shifnal and Albrighton police

PCSO Sam Newbrook, of the policing team at Shifnal and Albrighton, said they recently received a report of a van acting suspiciously in the Astol area near Norton on Monday, October 9, in the six minutes between the times of 6:34pm and 6:40pm.

PCSO Newbrook said: "This vehicle was a white ford transit with two black stripes down the front of the bonnet.

"Two males were in the van, one getting out to have a look around business properties and out buildings, the other staying in the vehicle.

"Thankfully it doesn't appear that anything was taken on this occasion."

The officer said if this was you, or you recognise or can identify the vehicle, they should contact police via the ‘Tell Us About’ form on its website, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 00136 of 10102023.