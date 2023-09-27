Concern over increasing delays over firearms licences in Shropshire

PCC John Campion

In March, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion increased investment into the Firearms Licensing Unit (FLU) by £200,000.

The move came as the average wait for the issue of firearm and shotgun licences reached 230 days and 251 days respectively.

But despite the funding Mr Campion said there had been a 24 per cent increase in the backlog of shotgun renewal applications since May – now standing at more than 600, as part of an eight per cent overall increase in backlog of demand in the same period.

Mr Campion said he was seeking assurance from West Mercia Chief Constable Pippa Mills that improvements will be made.

He said that while West Mercia has the highest volume of firearms licences in the country, and public safety is the focus, he had "significant concerns" over the situation, which is "failing the reasonable expectations communities expect".

Mr Campion has asked for a plan to demonstrate how the improvements will be made.

He said: "Lawful firearms are part of the rural way of life and its economy. I have heard frequently from residents, business owners, MPs and councillors about the current unacceptable delays. I share West Mercia Police’s uncompromising focus on public safety, but the FLU’s overall performance must improve.

“After investing an additional £200,000 into the unit, I want the public to feel the benefits of my investment. While I am willing to make more resources available to speed up change, I have called on the chief constable to set out a clear plan over the next few weeks to address concerns and reassure me that performance improvements will be delivered swiftly.”