No mercy from judge as cancer scare drug dealer who stashed heroin in car head rests is jailed

Mohammed Abid, aged 26, ran the "Alfie" line, peddling crack cocaine and heroin from Birmingham into Oswestry. That was until he was caught red-handed outside One Stop in Cabin Road with more than £1,300 of Class A substances.

Before Shrewsbury Crown Court was told the details of Abid's criminality, his lawyer Akaal Sidhu pleaded with Recorder Jason MacAdam to defer the sentence for more than five weeks so Abid could get medical confirmation whether or not "lesions" on his face and neck were cancerous.

However, Recorder MacAdam said no, citing facts that the case is nearly three years old, Abid left it to "the very last opportunity" to plead guilty, and that the case had been adjourned at his request previously. He also described a previous basis of plea submitted by Abid, which effectively blamed everything on his co-accused and caused further delays in the case going ahead, as "nonsense".

"It has been going on too long now," said Recorder MacAdam, before instructing prosecutor Elizabeth Power to open the case.

Ms Power told the court that police came across a Volkswagen Passat outside the One Stop on November 26, 2020. Abid got out and approached officers, telling them he was visiting a friend in Wrexham and was also going to pick up a car part.

Officers searched the car and found 83 wraps of heroin and 55 wraps of crack cocaine stashed in the head rests, as well as another bag of heroin under the drivers' seat. His accomplice, Abdul Majid, was found at an address in nearby Windsor Road in possession of a wrap of heroin. The pair had travelled to Oswestry together.

The drugs altogether had a street value of £1,390. £100 in cash was also found in the car, as well as a phone which had messages indicating it was used for drug deals.

"They were both dealing at street level," said Ms Power. "This defendant had control of the county line".

Abid, of Davey Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply of Class A drugs. Majid, 33, of Freer Road, Birmingham, had already been handed a jail term at an earlier date for his part in the racket.

Mr Sidhu said Abid got into selling drugs for financial gain and the thought that he would like to be "in with that sort of crowd". However, Abid accepts he was "rather stupid", and "didn't consider the victims," Mr Sidhu added.

Recorder MacAdam told Abid: "I sentence you only for your offending on that day. The crown didn't charge you with being concerned in the supply of drugs, but the phones taken show you had a significant role for some considerable time.

"You did plead guilty but then submitted a basis that said you hadn't done anything wrong. You started to blame your co-accused for being responsible for your offending and claimed you had a minor role. When you look at the phone, you can see that was clearly nonsense.

"This was serious offending. Dealing drugs wrecks lives. It brings total misery to people and their families as well. It perpetuates other forms of crime.

"The pre-sentence report suggests dealing with you by way of a community order. However this crosses the custody threshold by a country mile.

"I've read your letter. You seem to appreciate the evil that you were involved in."