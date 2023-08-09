Telford Council hits the road with anti-fly-tipping tour

Telford & Wrekin's Engagement Van will be touring Telford this month

Residents concerned about fly-tipping are invited to talk to Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement team who will be pitching up at key locations this month.

From Thursday, the council is taking its engagement van on the road to hear from people about the problem of dumped waste blighting neighbourhoods and costing taxpayers’ money to clear away.

The authority says the scheme is an opportunity for residents to speak to officers face-to-face and share information about fly-tipping hotspots in their community and get advice on how to report fly-tipping and on the correct ways to dispose of waste.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: “Telford & Wrekin Council’s approach to tackling fly-tipping is one of education, engagement and enforcement.

“By going out on the road with our engagement van we can be in the heart of our communities and reach even more people to listen to what they have to say on the issue.

“I encourage people to pop along and chat to the team about concerns over fly-tipping and how they can report it, so we can quickly remove it.

“They will also be happy to offer advice and information about how residents should be getting rid of their waste, so they don’t risk a fine or prosecution.

“Fly-tipping isn’t just a nuisance – it takes council resources and money to deal with it which could be better spent helping people in need and providing vital services.”

The engagement van will be at various locations throughout the month between 10am and 12pm.