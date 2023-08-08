Dreece Bateman, aged 27, drove the wrong way around busy roundabouts and exited islands towards oncoming traffic in broad daylight on a Saturday morning.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how police patrolling the roads spotted Bateman behind the wheel of a Renault Laguna at Overdale at around 10.30am on July 2 last year.

They observed the car "taking a bend at speed", and Bateman "didn't appear to be in complete control", prosecutor Rosemary Proctor told the court.

Officers manoeuvred their vehicle to get Bateman to stop and turned on their flashing lights, but Bateman ignored them and "sped off, rather than stop for officers".

He drove the wrong way onto Mossey Green Way, causing other vehicles to brake and take evasive action. He carried on towards the built-up Telford town centre and, approaching a roundabout with four exits, drove directly right, into the path of oncoming vehicles.

Police decided the pursuit was too dangerous to continue. Bateman was arrested later.

Bateman, of St Matthews Road, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance. He has 13 previous convictions for 33 offences.

His lawyer, Philip Clemo, told the court the Bateman has a "tragic background" having lost people close to him, but said he has a home, a job working for his uncle's home renovations firm, and "a plan for the future".

Mr Clemo appealed for Recorder Jason MacAdam not to jail Bateman but to "put him to the test" by giving him a suspended sentence with a series of obligations. "He is absolutely in last chance saloon here," said Mr Clemo.