Police appeal after burglary and attempted burglary within three days in same village

The offender or offenders forced entry to an outbuilding and stole chainsaws, a strimmer and a hedge trimmer.
Officers say the crimes happened on July 21 and July 23
PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown of the police team in Bridgnorth Town and Rural East, said: "We are appealing to the community of Claverley for information following a burglary of an outbuilding and an attempted burglary of a residential property."
Officers say two chainsaws, a Stihl strimmer and a Stihl hedge trimmer were stolen from the outbuilding.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00149_I_21072023.
If you do not feel comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
There are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home and property. Security tips and advice can be found at westmercia.police.uk