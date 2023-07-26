Police appeal after burglary and attempted burglary within three days in same village

By David TooleyBridgnorthCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police are appealing for information following a burglary of an outbuilding and an attempted burglary of a residential property in Claverley.

The offender or offenders forced entry to an outbuilding and stole chainsaws, a strimmer and a hedge trimmer.

Officers say the crimes happened on July 21 and July 23

PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown of the police team in Bridgnorth Town and Rural East, said: "We are appealing to the community of Claverley for information following a burglary of an outbuilding and an attempted burglary of a residential property."

Officers say two chainsaws, a Stihl strimmer and a Stihl hedge trimmer were stolen from the outbuilding.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00149_I_21072023.

If you do not feel comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

There are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home and property. Security tips and advice can be found at westmercia.police.uk

Crime
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News