Police release video in continuing Wrexham murder investigation

Image: North Wales Police

Officers have published a grainy video on Facebook in the hope that someone might recognise themselves or the person pictured. It can be seen at facebook.com/watch/?v=305274535231154&t=8

Victim John Ithell, also known locally as Bronco, of Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham, was found on a lane adjacent to Cefn Road, Wrexham, at 6.42am on Monday, June 12.

He was taken to hospital, but later sadly died.

Before Mr Ithell was found, a person was seen walking along Redwither Lane, in Abenbury, Wrexham, from the Cefn Road end, and in the direction of the Industrial Estate at 4.47am on Monday, June 12.

A police spokesperson said: "The person in the video is a potential witness and anyone who recognises them, or if it is you, please contact us." They are encouraged to visit https://orlo.uk/Hjc7J"

The spokesperson added: "We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch."

Of the five men arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail as part of the investigation, two have since been released with no further action.

Three men remain on bail as enquiries continue as a part of Operation Blue Value.