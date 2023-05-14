Rogue trader alert issued by police close to the south Shropshire border

Officers in the Leominster area, which is in the same West Mercia policing region as Shropshire, say they have seen a number of reports in regards to cold calling rogue traders during the last week in and around their "patch".

PCSO Stephanie Harper, on behalf of the policing team in Leominster, said: "Rogue traders prey on our need to get those niggly jobs around the house/garden done that we think are too small a job for large company to carry out.

"Or they may be jobs that we are unable to do ourselves due to lack of knowledge/tools or physically unable to carry out the task.

"They sometimes turn up at the door as cold callers offering a competitive price and seem to know exactly what they are talking about."

Officers say they do their best selling technique and "basically promise the earth".

At this point, they may ask you to pay them some money up front, so that that 'they don't have to disturb you again', say police.

"Money is exchanged - normally they like to deal with cash as its untraceable and they will pressure people to actually go to the bank to get the cash.

"After the cash is exchanged, this may well be the last time you see them... although if you are lucky, they might actually carry out half of the job!"

After that they may come back and try to pressure you into having more work done, which is normally not needed, at a further cost. It is likely that there will be no paperwork to accompany this work.

PCSO Harper said: "The advice is: Do not deal with cold callers for any reason, not even if they carried out works nearby. If you need jobs doing, then do your research, ask friends for recommendations but get one or more quotes so you have an idea of costs. Reputable companies should also give you a cooling off period, so if you change your mind you can cancel the contract before works begins.