Police and Crime Commissioner condemns 'disgraceful' behaviour of officers sacked over approaches or relationships with victims of crime

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

West Mercia Police has seen three officers kicked out of the force over approaches or relationships with victims of crime over the past six months.

John Campion, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, said that he, along with rank and file officers, had been disgusted by the behaviour of those concerned, but insisted he is reassured that the cases have come to light, and been dealt with.

He said that he was concerned at the incidents, and their impact on public confidence in policing, but was reassured that the force's Chief Constable, Pippa Mills, is ridding the force of those who will not uphold its standards.

Mr Campion said: "The first thing is the chief constable is focused on making sure that those who wear the uniform have got the appropriate standards, which are very high, that we expect of those working in this system.

"Second of all, the behaviours are there there in some officers so getting them found out and rooted out of the service is a high priority.

He added: "I am concerned but what I am reassured about is the Chief Constable is prioritising the identification of this behaviour and rooting it out."

Mr Campion said that there were likely to be more cases, but added: "What I would be worried about is if we are still seeing the same number coming into the public domain in a couple of years time, because there will be no excuse then."

Three officers have all faced action over their behaviour in recent months – PC Mark Hidden, PC Rhett Wilson, and PC Andrew Hope.

Last week a misconduct panel was told that Hidden, whose patch included Ludlow, embarked on a sexual relationship with a vulnerable domestic violence victim he met through work. He was found to have committed gross misconduct.

Telford-based PC Andrew Hope, 27, was dismissed after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) at the end of last year.

He had faced allegations of gross misconduct after being accused of having inappropriate communication with two women he had met through the course of his duties. Both women were victims of crime – one an assault, and the other domestic violence.

Another former Telford officer, Rhett Wilson, was jailed for 34 months earlier this year.

He had admitted three charges of police corruption and was found guilty of perverting the course of justice over his involvement with three women – all victims of domestic abuse, two of whom he had sexual relationships with.

Mr Campion said he believed officers were frustrated at seeing the force's name tarnished by their disgraced colleagues' behaviour.

He said: "Their behaviour is disgraceful, it is abhorrent that is happening in the course of their duty with vulnerable victims, but it is getting called out and will get into the public domain. It is uncomfortable to see but it is right that action is taken.

He added: "Police officers, the rank and file of West Mercia I believe share my disgust at this behaviour."

The commissioner said cultural change at the force was key to ensuring the incidents cannot be repeated, as well as making sure officers are comfortable to speak out if they see behaviour that does not meet the force's standards.

He said: "It is about cultural change so people within the organisation are empowered to speak out and make change.

"I do not think it always has been in the past decade but it is important that standard is set, and held."

The commissioner also highlighted that some of the incidents had come to light because of efforts by the force's own officers, who had uncovered their colleagues' behaviour.

He said: "The only way it will change is if it becomes self policing and police are calling it out themselves.

"Lots of examples that have come through, and will come through, have actually been flagged by the members of the organisation."

Mr Campion said he was confident in his chief constable's efforts to address the issues, adding: "It is about leadership. The chief constable has said to her organisation 'these are the standards we hold as police officers and this is the standard I hold you to'.

"You will see them using the phrase "not in my force" and that is about them owning that they don't want it in their organisation and they won't tolerate it."

Mr Campion said it was important to reflect that the number of officers concerned was small – three out of 2,500.