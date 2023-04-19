Notification Settings

Stolen Mercedes leads police to rural chop shop where officers find more nicked vehicles

By James VukmirovicCrimePublished:

The search for a stolen Mercedes in Staffordshire ended up uncovering more missing vehicles at a chop shop.

The live tracker helped lead Staffordshire Police to the stolen Mercedes, as well as a number of other missing vehicles. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit were alerted via a live tracker on Sunday to an outstanding stolen Mercedes in the Wheaton Aston area.

Working with the Central Motorway Policing Unit and Tracker UK, the force tracked down and found the Mercedes in a chop shop, also finding another stolen car, a number of stolen motorbikes and parts from other cars which had been dismantled.

The force have now closed down the chop shop and recovered the stolen parts and have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch quoting Log 767 of 16th April.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We picked up a live tracker near Wheaton Aston on Sunday for an outstanding stolen Mercedes.

"After some joint tracking work with Central Motorway Policing Unit and Tracker UK, we found the vehicle in a chop shop, with a further stolen car, a number of stolen motorbikes, and numerous parts of other cars that had been dismantled.

"The chop shop was closed down and stolen property recovered by the local policing team.

"The RPU and Motorway are disrupting more criminality on Staffordshire's Roads."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

