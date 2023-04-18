'Please help me': Notes found at Lucy Letby's home shown to jury in baby murders trial

Handwritten note which was shown in court on Monday in the Lucy Letby case. It was found by police in Letby's home.

The images were shown on Monday to jurors in her trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Letby, 33, denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

Police first detained Letby in a dawn arrest in July 2018 at her three-bedroom home in Westbourne Road, Chester, the court has heard.

Among items recovered were the notes consisting of closely written words, sentences and doodlings.

Some appeared incoherent but two phrases repeatedly used were "Please help me" and "I can't do it any more", the court heard.

One sentence read: "No one will ever understand or appreciate what it's like", while another said: "I want someone to help me but they can't so what's the point in asking. Hate my life."

Names of some of her colleagues also appeared in the notes - partly redacted - including a declaration of love for a doctor who cannot be identified for legal reasons. Next to his name was "I loved you" and "my best friend".

Letby was re-arrested at her parents' home in Hereford in June 2019 and November 2020.