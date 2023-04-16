Serial Oswestry thief targets Sainsbury's five times in five days - stealing gin and 18 bottles of Prosecco

Gaynor Sides, aged 57, carried out a spate of thefts and an attempted theft at Sainsbury's in Oswestry town centre between March 10 and 15 this year.
First, on March 10, she tried to steal a pair of shoes from the Black Gate Street store. Later that week she tried to steal £224 worth of items from the shop.
On March 14, Sides stole a £20 bottle of gin from the store, and the next day she struck twice - swiping a combined 18 bottles of Prosecco in two separate thefts. The Prosecco she took was worth a total of £162.
She was also at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to be sentenced for the theft of alcohol worth £32 from E.G Evans and Tina convenience store in York Street, Oswestry on February 8 this year.
Sides, from Oswestry but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft, one of attempted theft and one of failing to surrender to bail.
She was remanded on conditional bail and will next appear at Telford Magistrates Court on May 3 to be sentenced.