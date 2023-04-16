Serial Oswestry thief targets Sainsbury's five times in five days - stealing gin and 18 bottles of Prosecco

Sainsbury's in Oswestry

Gaynor Sides, aged 57, carried out a spate of thefts and an attempted theft at Sainsbury's in Oswestry town centre between March 10 and 15 this year.

First, on March 10, she tried to steal a pair of shoes from the Black Gate Street store. Later that week she tried to steal £224 worth of items from the shop.

On March 14, Sides stole a £20 bottle of gin from the store, and the next day she struck twice - swiping a combined 18 bottles of Prosecco in two separate thefts. The Prosecco she took was worth a total of £162.

She was also at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to be sentenced for the theft of alcohol worth £32 from E.G Evans and Tina convenience store in York Street, Oswestry on February 8 this year.

Sides, from Oswestry but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft, one of attempted theft and one of failing to surrender to bail.