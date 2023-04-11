Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shop proves no hiding place for wanted man arrested in Shrewsbury town centre

By David TooleyShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An eagle-eyed police officer has arrested a wanted man who was spotted "was hiding in a shop".

Officers in Shrewsbury said the suspect was wanted for six alleged offences and he was nabbed by Pc Taylor on Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police said: "Eagle eyed town centre officer PC Taylor spotted a male in Shrewsbury Town Centre first thing this morning who was wanted for six offences.

"Male ran off but found by PC Taylor hiding in a shop and promptly arrested."

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News