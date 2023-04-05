Shrewsbury Co-op knife raid terror robber is jailed

Police at the scene of the robbery. Photo: Bob Griffiths

Charlie Beddows, who was described as "desperate" by his solicitor Debra White, struck at the Co-operative store on Mount Pleasant Road at 11.46am on Monday, March 6.

Appearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court, the 22-year-old, of Poynton Drive, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and possession of a bladed article, as well as breaching a previous two-year suspended sentence.

The court was shown CCTV of Beddows in the shop wearing a balaclava to cover his face, and approaching the till as if he was preparing to buy an item of food.

When he reached the till he lifted his shirt and pulled the kitchen knife from the waist band of his trousers, then leapt over the counter to threaten the man who had been serving.

Rob Edwards, prosecuting, told the court Beddows then starting making demands to staff to open the till as he brandished the knife.

He walked away from the man who had been serving him and towards a female member of staff, again demanding she opened the till.

The woman can be seen backing away to a door to a secure area before the male member of staff said 'Just get what you want' to allow his colleague time to get away.

Beddows then jumped back over onto the customer side of the till and ordered the worker to put notes and coins into a grey jumper he had brought with him – all the time saying 'faster' and 'hurry up'.

Beddows then ordered the man to hand over 10 packets of cigarettes, 30 vape products and three bottles of alcohol, telling him to put them into the jumper.

All the time he could be seen gesturing with the knife before leaving the store.

Mr Edwards said staff at the shop knew Beddows and recognised his voice, meaning they were able to tell police who they were looking for.

Beddows was seen in the area shortly afterwards by a PCSO and was arrested.

In an interview with police he immediately admitted he had carried out the robbery, and went on to describe how he did it.

When officers searched his home they found the money, the cigarettes, the vapes, the knife and the balaclava.

Debra White, mitigating, said Beddows had made admissions to police and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

She added that he was genuinely remorseful.

Sentencing Beddows, Judge Anthony Lowe said: "There are a number of aspects of this case which are disappointing – is the only way I can put it.

"You will be the first to admit you have been given chances and chances not everyone has been given. And those who have appeared in front of me know that when I can give someone a chance I do so. I gave you that chance in May 2021."

The judge added: "I am afraid the time has come when you have got to pay the price for what you have done.

"I understand why people become addicted but somehow, whatever has gone on in your life, you cannot keep using that as an excuse. You are your own man now, you are 22. You will be clean when you come out hopefully and you can draw a line under this. But life is not fair and there will be knockbacks and you have to find a way of not resorting to drugs as an escape."

He continued: "The message has to go out that those who rob local stores while armed and using weapons to threaten shop workers who are simply doing their everyday job, should expect to receive a substantial sentences, whatever the reason for them committing the offence."