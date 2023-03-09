Notification Settings

Former member of staff at West Mercia Police sentenced for drugs offences

By David Tooley

A former West Mercia Police member of staff has been given a suspended sentence for supplying drugs and fraud.

Lucy Tull, 25, who was based in the force’s Operations Command Centre, was sentenced to 20 months suspended for two years at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday.

She was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

On Thursday, February 9 she pleaded guilty to fraud, supplying a Class A drug, supplying a Class B drug and supplying a psychoactive substance at Worcester Magistrates Court.

The offences took place between January 1, 2019 and December 4, 2020, in Newent, Gloucestershire.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said: “We expect the highest of standards from our workforce whether they are a police officer or a member of police staff and will not hesitate to investigate criminal offences that come to light as we would with any member of the public.”

Even though she has since resigned from the force, Tull will still be subject to internal misconduct proceedings.

Crime
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

