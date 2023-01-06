PC who assaulted two fellow officers while off-duty in Shrewsbury is dismissed

West Mercia Police's station in Telford

An accelerated misconduct hearing for Police Constable Kiaran Wain was held on Thursday, chaired by Chief Constable Pippa Mills.

The hearing heard that Pc Wain assaulted two police officers whilst he was off-duty in Shrewsbury on Thursday, October 13 last year.

The following day, Friday, October 14, he received a police caution for the assault on the two officers.

At the hearing this week, it was found that Pc Wain breached the standards of professional behaviour for discreditable conduct.

It was found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and it was ruled that he be dismissed without notice.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: "We will not tolerate anyone assaulting our officers, not least an off-duty officer who fully understands the challenges of the role and the difficulties that officers face on a daily basis.

“We expect the highest standards of our officers both on- and off-duty and take any breach of these standards very seriously.

“Pc Wain let himself, his colleagues, the force and our communities down with his actions.”