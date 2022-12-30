Vulnerable and elderly targeted in elaborate telephone 'courier fraud' scam

The latest scam instructs victims to withdraw thousands of pounds in cash and to deliver them to a courier using an agreed password. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

West Mercia Police has seen a recent increase in reports of fraudsters claiming to be from various police services around the country.

The crime, known as ‘courier fraud’ has seen the elderly and the vulnerable targeted in Shifnal, Meole Village in Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Police are urging everyone to pass on the information about bogus callers to relatives, friends and neighbours who may be at risk to such scams.

The recent trend is for the criminal to telephone a home and say they are a police officer from a UK police force or from New Scotland Yard, for example, and that the victim’s bank account has been compromised.

The victim is then instructed to visit their bank and withdraw thousands of pounds in notes which scammers claim are forged. They are then instructed to deliver them to a courier using an agreed password.

Superintendent Ed Hancox said: "The simple fact and the only thing to remember is that no police officer, legitimate bank/building society or business will ever phone you to ask you to give them your bank details, your PIN, or hand over your cash.

“I want to reassure the public that each of these cases is being thoroughly investigated and that we have a positive record of tracing these gangs, arresting them and sending them to prison.

“However, to help us help you, I urge the public to get in touch with friends and family to warn them of the risk and to know what to do. These scams can be extremely convincing and manipulative.

"The fraudsters may give alleged crime numbers, rank and titles and investigation details. They will always claim that the transaction must be done in secret and condition their victim not to trust bank branch staff, which can make it hard for those staff to help.

"While it is difficult to tell how genuine these calls are, they are all, without exception, people pretending to be police officers.

"Don't trust anyone who calls you about your bank details. If you want to check they are legitimate, find their number via directory enquiries and call them back.

"Use a different telephone to make sure the line is clear. If they are genuine, you should be able to get through to them. You can also check what they are saying is true with your bank.

"Scams can be very elaborate, very convincing and cruel. If you think someone is trying to scam you, hang up and tell someone straight away. Don't be pressured. Give yourself time to stop and think."