Police launch domestic abuse campaign as 'hundreds of thousands of children could be at risk' of World Cup violence

West Mercia Police have launched a campaign tackling domestic abuse during the World Cup

The campaign targetting domestic violence follows fresh data that showed calls to NSPCC helpline soared by a third during the 2018 World Cup.

The NSPCC has warned “hundreds of thousands of children could be at risk” as the Qatar World Cup kicks off on Sunday.

The charity said emotional stress, alcohol and betting on football matches could all act as triggers to incidents at home.

West Mercia Detective Superintendent Jon Roberts said: “We know that domestic abuse isn’t solely connected to football but we do know there is an increase in incidents throughout major tournaments."

“I want to be really clear; domestic abuse is a force wide priority all year-round but sadly we do know that there is an increase in domestic incidents during major football tournaments."

“If you're a survivor of domestic abuse, we hear you. You are not alone."

The police have urged those becoming aware or worried of their own behaviour to seek help. Those concerned can call the Respect helpline on 0808 802 4040.

Those in danger and unable to ask for help can phone 999 and, when prompted, dial '55'.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: "I understand the World Cup is a time of celebration and joy as many of you will be watching your national team compete on the biggest stage.

"However, this is also a time where some people in West Mercia will live in fear. Sadly, there is a correlation between England losing a game of football and an increase in domestic violence - I say to perpetrators there is never an excuse to be violent.

"I want to live in a society where domestic violence is given the red card, but to do this a cultural shift needs to take place. By tackling the problem at the root, we can reduce the number of victims by challenging and changing the behaviour of those in society.

"As PCC I remain committed to protecting all victims and survivors and will do all I can to tackle the issue and ensure victims not only get the support they need but justice they deserve.”

Below are some numbers of organisations who are available to listen if you need support:

Victim Advice Line 0800 952 3000

West Mercia Women's Aid Helpline (available to help all victims) 0800 980 3331

Men’s Advice Line 0808 801 0327

Respect Phoneline 0808 802 4040

The Mix (for under 25s) 0808 808 4994

National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline 0800 999 5428