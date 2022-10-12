Stop Hate Crime

The reminder comes as Hate Crime Awareness Week runs across the UK from October 8-16 to raise awareness of what hate crime is - a crime against you because of your disability, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, religion, or any other perceived difference.

Superintendent Damian Pettit said it didn't always include physical violence. Someone using offensive language towards you or harassing you because of who you are, or who they think you are, is also a crime. The same goes for someone posting abusive or offensive messages about you online.

“Put simply, a hate crime is when someone commits a crime against you because they think there is something different about you.

“We know that some people affected by hate crime may not feel comfortable reporting an incident directly to police. In such cases incidents can be reported via True Vision, an organisation that acts as a third-party reporting centre and allows for relevant information to be passed on to us, subject to permission being granted by the person reporting.

“Hate crime has no place in society and we are committed to ensuring not only that we fully investigate crimes of this nature but that we provide excellent support to victims and improve rates of satisfaction and confidence within our communities.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “Being a victim of a hate crime can have a hugely detrimental impact. Being targeted for who you are, sets hate crime and its effects apart from most other types of crime.

"Tackling hate crime needs a community wide approach, and I am proud to invest in awareness, support and education which ultimately help to build confidence in victims and help bring perpetrators to justice.”

If you’ve been affected by hate crime in West Mercia then support is available from the West Mercia Victim Advice Line. It’s is a free and confidential service offering advice, practical help and emotional support to people affected by crime, regardless of whether it has been reported to the police.

Support is available by telephone on 0800 9523000, via email at info@victimadviceline.org.uk and through live chat on victimadviceline.org.uk.

To report a hate crime, visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.