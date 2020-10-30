Telford YouTuber charged over 'extreme driving' video

James 'Jay' Swingler, from Telford, and Romell Henry, from Dudley, have been summonsed to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.
Both men, who are aged 25 and known for their TGFbro YouTube channel, are accused of dangerous driving on March 6 this year.
Richard Percival, 49 and from Dudley, has also been charged with two counts of aiding and abetting dangerous driving.
The charges come after West Mercia Police received several reports from concerned members of the public who had seen a video of the three men driving through areas of Telford and Wrekin and Staffordshire in March of this year.
Swingler and Henry are well known for their YouTube channel which has 5.8 million subscribers. Both men also have more than one million followers each on Instagram.
A video posted on their channel on March 8 titled "Extreme Driving Test With TGF (CAR FLIPPED) showed footage of Swingler and Henry being given a "driving lesson" by Percival.
The video, which showed a Renault Clio being driven on and off roads, has been viewed more than 8 million times.
Swingler has previously faced criticism for wasting emergency services' time having cemented his head inside a microwave.
Swingler, of Holyhead Road, Telford; Henry, of Aston Road, Dudley; and Percival, of Robert Street, Dudley, are due to appear in court on November 27.