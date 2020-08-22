Advertising
CCTV appeal after bath full of rubble fly-tipped in Telford
A fly-tipper who left a bathtub full of rubble in a communal area is being hunted by Telford council officers.
The man dumped building rubble by a communal bin in Downton Court, Hollinswood, at about 10.20am on Tuesday, August 11.
Telford & Wrekin Council has issued an appeal to track down the man.
A council spokesman said: "Wanted. We need your help in tracing this fly tipper. Reported August 11, 2020 at 10.20am in Downton Court, Hollinswood.
"A bath full of building rubble was fly tipped by the communal bin area. Do you know this person?"
Fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a magistrates court.
The offence can attract an unlimited fine and up to five years imprisonment if convicted in a crown court.
