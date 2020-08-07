Hammer attack in Telford

Four men set upon their victim with the weapon near Burford, Brookside.

Police say the attack happened at about 12.30pm yesterday .

"A 43 year old man was attacked by four men with a hammer. He has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," Detective Sergeant Danielle Logan said.

“We know there were a number of people who were in the area at the time of the assault who witnessed the incident and would ask anyone with information to contact us.”

She also appealed for any motorists in the area with dash cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information can report it online under the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website westmercia.police.uk using reference 315_I_ 070820. Alternatively ring 101 quoting the same reference. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.