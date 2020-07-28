Man arrested after police find drugs at Shrewsbury property

Shrewsbury safer neighbourhood team executed three warrants on Friday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class C drugs following a small quantity of suspected Subutex tablets being seized from a property in Monkmoor.

He has since been released under investigation.

Two further addresses were searched in the Battlefield area and teams located a small quantity of suspected cannabis at one of the properties.

It resulted in two men in their twenties being given cautions.

Sergeant Rebecca Thomas, from Shrewsbury SNT, said: "These search warrants were obtained to respond to the concerns about drugs supply in Shrewsbury.

"We are committed to dealing with drugs issues in the town and I encourage anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to contact the police."

Reports can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

They can also be made via the West Mercia Police website under the 'Tell us about' section.