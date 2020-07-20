Travellers camping on Shrewsbury field given until 9pm to leave

Officers from West Mercia Police visited the field on Shorncliffe Drive to issue a notice, where about seven caravans and accompanying vehicles have parked.

Concerns were raised by residents on Saturday morning that the community use of facilities was being affected and police have given the occupants until 9pm today to vacate the site.

Parents are being asked to avoid the area and make sure children do not play near the edge of the field or in the trees until Shrewsbury Town Council staff have cleared the area.

One Twitter user said: "There are several travellers' vans camped out on Shorncliffe field. They are already affecting community use of the facility and using the wooded area as a dump."

A spokesperson from the council said: "Officers from West Mercia Police have served a notice to the travellers on Shorncliffe Road and given them until 9pm this evening to vacate the site.

"Once they have left, our Shrewsbury Town Council staff will be on site to clear up any mess left behind.

"Please be aware that until the site is cleaned, we ask that you don't let your children play near the edge of the field or in the trees."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.