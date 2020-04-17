Elderly warned of shopping scammers

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin said the scam involves people pretending to be from the charity to offer to do shopping, and asking for bank details.

Catherine McCloy, Head of Income Generation at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin said they wanted to make sure people are not tricked by the scammers.

She said: We are concerned about a scam – If an older person receives a phone call from someone purporting to be from Age Concern or Age UK to discuss their shopping requirements and asking for bank details we would never ask for bank details over the phone, it is a scam and it must be reported to the police."