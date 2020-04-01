Coronavirus: Drivers given fixed penalties for flouting movement rules

The Roads Policing Unit, based at Newtown, said it had issued several penalties for people who had travelled from Yorkshire to buy a car.

Another driver lied and told police they had been to visit their dying grandmother at Birmingham Hospital.

The latest penalties come as police carry out spot checks on drivers.

Posting on Twitter the Roads Policing Unit said: "Unnecessary travel. Fixed penalties issued – three travelled from Yorkshire to buy a car. Driver had no licence, insurance.

"Another driver stated, been to see dying nan in Birmingham hospital. That was a lie. Another last few days visiting who they want."