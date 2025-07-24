Alleged thief charged with stealing dozens of cars across Wolverhampton, Staffordshire and Shropshire

A Bushbury man has been charged with conspiring to steal dozens of cars across Wolverhampton, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Police officers responding to a reported car theft in Bushbury in the early hours of Wednesday morning arrested a 26-year-old man nearby in Perry Avenue.

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

A West Midlands Police spokesman added: "The man was brought into police custody for questioning in connection with a series of thefts in recent weeks across the wider area.

"Jordan Miller was later charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and possession with a knife or blade in a public place."

The 26-year-old, from Bushbury, was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Thursday).

The police spokesman added: "Tackling vehicle crime remains a priority across the West Midlands and our officers are working hard to identify and prosecute anyone involved in committing such crimes across the region."