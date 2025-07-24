Over £6,000 worth of goods stolen after a ram raid at a Powys shop

Dyfed Powys Police say three men smashed a Jaguar F Pace vehicle into Webbs of Crickhowell before stealing over £6,000 worth of goods.

The incident happened just after 1am on Wednesday July 23.

The department store was broken into by three men using a white Jaguar F Pace that they smashed into the front of the store, smashing the store’s windows.

Despite the incident, Webbs remains open for business.

The items stolen include STIHL pressure washers, a STIHL hedge trimmer, STIHL leaf blowers, STIHL strimmer’s and STIHL chainsaws

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers are investigating a burglary at Webbs Stores, Crickhowell which took place just after 1am on Wednesday, July 23.

“A white Jaguar F Pace, with three male occupants, was used to gain entry into the store before leaving with over £6000 worth of goods.

“If you have any information that could help officers with their investigation, or have been offered an opportunity to purchase any of the items above, please get in touch: phone 101, email: 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, report it to https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, or direct message us on social media.”

Quote Ref 25*605421

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.