Coronavirus: LIVE updates as UN boss calls pandemic world’s worst crisis since WW2

UN secretary general,António Guterres said the pandemic threatened every country and is likely to bring a recession without parallel in the world’s recent past.

It comes as at least 42,032 people have now died around the world, while at least 855,007 have been infected,

In total 1,789 people have now died across the UK after testing positive for Covid-19, with a further 381 deaths confirmed across all countries on Tuesday.

A 13-year-old boy is believed to be the UK’s youngest victim. Relatives of Ifsmail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, London, said they were “beyond devastated” by his death on Monday,

