'Don’t let your loved ones become the next victim': Tributes to 'dearly loved' Bridgnorth man who died of coronavirus

Patrick Tighe, who had overcome a battle with cancer, having life-saving surgery just 22 months ago, died at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on Friday – a week after being admitted with breathing difficulties.

The 45-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 and never regained consciousness after being placed into an induced coma last week.

Tributes have flooded in for the father-of-one, as his wife Louise today made a heartfelt plea for people to stay indoors and follow the Government's advice.

The 46-year-old said he was the bravest man she had ever met and was a "dearly loved" husband, father and friend to many.

She said: "Life is fragile, life is cruel.

"For Patrick to fight and overcome cancer with such bravery and dignity only to be taken from us by this cruelest of diseases.

"As a family and in Patrick’s memory we would ask you to stay indoors and stay safe.

"This virus is deadly.

"Please don’t let your loved ones become the next victim."

Patrick also leaves behind his 22-year-old son Matthew, his mother Sheila Williams, sisters Stephanie Tighe and Natalie Follows, brother Stuart Tighe and mother- and father-in-law Sue and Keith Dyke.

Further tributes have poured in from his friends.

Jan Davis, 55, of Stafford, said: "He was very well known around Bridgnorth.

"He had a massive passion for live music which is how I got to know him.

"Patrick was a larger-than-life character with an immense sense of humour.

"He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2017 but he was a fighter. I never once heard him moan or complain or say 'why me?'.

"He dealt with his illness with courage and dignity. He had chemotherapy and then surgery in May 2018, which he wasn't expected to survive, but he made a fabulous recovery."

Patrick’s two closest friends Ian Moore and Ethan Whatmore were a huge support to him throughout his illness.

Patrick was also a huge fan of local band SheBangg, which played at his wedding.

A tribute posted on the band's Facebook page said: "An amazing person and friend, SheBangg’s number one fan who actually knew the songs better than we did.

"I can’t express how grateful I am for all his support, photography and videography throughout the years.

"Patrick you were a true gem, rest in peace big man."

Others have also shared tributes on Facebook, where Patrick regularly posted on the pages of local social groups.

Danny Raybould wrote: "I got to know Pat properly in the day's of the Raven pub in Bridgnorth, we became quite good friends from then on.

"He later became a good banter buddy on Facebook and we often use to bump into each other around town, especially if there was some music going on, he was a fantastic bloke and always up for a laugh with his little satchel and trolley, I'll miss him greatly as I'm sure a lot people will, ride on mate."

Sandra Guest wrote: "Patrick was one of a kind, for sure.

"I loved his sense of humour, he always spoke what he thought, and even though I didn't know him that well, he certainly filled my life with laughter as he has with many other people.

"My sincere condolences to Louise and Matthew."