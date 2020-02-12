Menu

Arsonists set fire to car in Telford street

By Rory Smith | Wellington | Crime | Published:

A car was set alight by arsonists in Telford today.

Police are investigating after firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at Urban Gardens, Wellington, at 1.45am.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Wellington station and crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet as they extinguished the fire by about 2.15am.

Investigation officers later confirmed it had been started deliberately.

West Mercia Police are appealing anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident reference number 26S of February 12, 2020.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

