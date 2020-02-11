'Jealous' Shropshire thug with 'limited IQ' avoids jail after punching man unconscious

Aaron Rogers, 21, went to his former lover’s house in Whitchurch after seeing her post a picture on social media from another man’s car following a night out in Manchester on October 27 last year.

He demanded that she told him who was there, before forcing his way in, going upstairs and punching the man in the head, rendering him unconscious.

Prosecutor John Oates told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Rogers had been in an “on-off” relationship for 18 months with the woman before his moment of madness.

He said: “She telephoned the victim to ask her to pick her up from a night out. She posted a picture on social media which the defendant saw.”

Rogers turned up at her house at around 8.30am the next morning and saw a neighbour.

Mr Oates added: “He started issuing threats about what he was going to do. He raised his arms to show a handle in his trousers. She feared it was a knife.

“He went to his ex’s house and pushed past her to go upstairs. He punched the man an knocked him unconscious. She also saw him stamp on the victim’s head.”

His ex was also left with an injury to her lip after he pushed past her.

Mr Oates added that Rogers fought off police to escape arrest before they later caught up with him in Whitchurch town centre.

Rogers, of Smallbrook Road, Whitchurch, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault. A further charge of aggravated burglary was withdrawn.

Debra White, defending, insisted that there was no evidence that Rogers used the hammer, and asked Judge Anthony Lowe to take his “difficult childhood” into consideration.

She said: “It’s fair to say he has a limited IQ and he saw things that no child should see.”

A packed public gallery including Rogers’ current girlfriend, friends and family breathed a collective sigh of relief when Judge Lowe handed him a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He told Rogers: “You went in there in a state of jealous anger and took a hammer with you. I’m not entirely sure you deserve a second chance. Make sure you don’t do this again.”

He also ordered Rogers to do 200 hours of unpaid work and 35 rehabilitation activity days.