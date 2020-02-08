University meeting called after Newport cars arson attack

Harper Adams University said it would work with police on the investigation following the attack.

Their comments come after a police investigation was launched into the series of car fires, which happened on Victoria Park Road at 1.35am on Wednesday.

The fire was initially started at the site of one car and then spread to two others nearby.

A spokeswoman for the university said: "Our student services team, West Mercia Police, Mayor Peter Scott, Newport PubWatch, the Night-Time Economy Team and landlord representatives already work together to address issues within the community and to foster good relationships between university students and other residents. An extra meeting between these representatives is due to be held in coming days to address the events of this week.

"The university is supporting the police with their enquiries following the incident on Victoria Park, whilst also supporting the individuals affected.

"Residents are reminded that complaints about student behaviour should always be communicated directly to the University’s student services department.

"Posting on social media, sending Facebook messages, or sharing anonymous tweets slows down the investigation process – it is always best to contact student services directly to allow the team to gather all of the facts and take appropriate action.

"The university urges residents to also contact the police on 101 if they believe a crime has been committed and will continue to assist the police with investigations as required."

Councillor Peter Scott, the mayor of Newport, condemned the arson attack, adding he was saddened and shocked that someone had taken such a 'crazy and dangerous' step.

"Such blind stupidity endangers life and perpetrators are likely to get a custodial sentence," he said.

Anybody with a complaint about student behaviour is urged to call the university's student services by calling 01952 815396 or emailing studentservices@harper-adams.ac.uk

Anybody with information about the fire can call police on 101, citing reference number 38-S-050220.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org