'Vigilantism and blind stupidity': Mayor condemns Newport arson attack he believes was over student parking row

Councillor Peter Scott blamed the 'us and them' attitude between those who live in Newport and students at Harper Adams, but said he was saddened and shocked that someone had taken such a 'crazy and dangerous' step.

His comments come after a police investigation was launched into the series of car fires, which happened on Victoria Park Road at 1.35am yesterday.

The fire was initially started at the site of one car and then spread to two others nearby.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue investigation officers have confirmed the car was set alight deliberately.

Councillor Scott said: "I am saddened and shocked to hear that three student cars were destroyed by fire last night. It appears to be a deliberate attack and is being investigated by the police.

"I appreciate that some have complained about some student parking but this crazy and dangerous act is not the way to deal with it.

"Such blind stupidity endangers life and perpetrators are likely to get a custodial sentence.

"We must stop this us and them attitude towards students. Newport is and will remain a student town. If you have any complaints about any student behaviour you should contact the university.

"There must be no repeat of last night. Vigilantism is not the answer. If anyone does not want to report to the university then please contact me or other councillors with addresses and we will speak on your behalf.

"Bad parking may be irritating but it is not and never will be a reason to endanger the lives of others. We must all try harder to live together in harmony."

Councillor Thomas Janke, who represents Newport on Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "I would like to think that idiots haven't taken matter into their own hands for the sake of some inconsiderate or illegal parking. There's much more civil ways to deal with disputes of this nature, talking to each other for one.

"Arson is a very serious crime with serious implications including custodial sentences if found guilty. It will not be tolerated in our town full stop.

"We are a community, students and indigenous residents alike. Those promoting division aren't welcome."

To contact the university, call 01952 815396 or email Student Services on StudentServices@harper-adams.ac.uk

Anybody with information about the fire can call police on 101, citing reference number 38-S-050220.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Harper Adams University has been approached for comment.