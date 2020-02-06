Council tax rise for policing is given go-ahead

The Police and Crime Commissioner's 2020/2021 budget approved yesterday means a tax rise of 3.94 per cent to Band D houses across the region, equivalent to £225.20 annually or 16p per week.

This means that the budget will increase from £218.891 million to £233.021m a year.

About 56 per cent of the policing budget is funded by central government, which has increased funds by £10.879m for 2020/2021.

PCC John Campion said the rise will help support the additional 93 police officers promised by government and will allow resources to be targeted towards key areas of concern among communities in Shropshire.

The budget was scrutinised by West Mercia's Police and Crime Panel, which approved the plans at a meeting yesterday.