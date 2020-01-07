Young people's views sought on policing and crime

Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, Dafydd Llywelyn, launched a consultation this week, in collaboration with Hafan Cymru and Hywel Dda Health Board, which will seek young people’s views on policing and crime, and ensure that the opinion of young people is heard.

Hywel Dda Health Board and the Police and Crime Commissioner decided to work together on this youth engagement project so that health and policing work together more closely to give young people a voice.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “Engaging with young people is a passion of mine, and I always enjoy listening to young people and encouraging them to influence my work as commissioner.

"In addition to visiting youth groups and schools across the region, the past 12 months has seen my Youth Forum develop significantly.

"I made the decision to commission Hafan Cymru to work alongside my Youth Forum so that we can reach out and hear the views of more young people, especially the harder to reach. And to make this as meaningful as possible, I asked Hywel Dda Health Board to work with me on youth engagement too, to make sure we’re working more closely to effectively hear what young people have to say.

"We are delighted to work alongside experienced local practitioners, and I am excited today to launch our youth consultation which we hope will enable hundreds of young people to participate, the results of which will help inform the future relationship between young people and the police”.

Leigh Martin of Hafan Cymru added: “Hafan Cymru are very excited to be working with the Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner on this important Project to understand what young people need from the police now and in the future.”

Nicola O’Sullivan, Head of Engagement at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “It is important that young people have the opportunity to have their voices heard so we are delighted to be working in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner and Hafan Cymru to better understand the issues faced by young people, some of which span across both health and policing.”

The youth consultation will be in the form on an online survey and focus groups with schools, youth groups, and harder to reach young people. The consultation results will be shared in a Youth Conference in March 2020. The age range for the survey is 14 - 25 year olds.

If you work with young people aged 14 - 25 in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion or Powys, you can access the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/einllais

If you would like Hafan Cymru to talk to youth groups in your area, please get in touch with Hafan Cymru on 01267 225563.