Man, 28, arrested and dog dumped as police crack down on illegal poaching in South Staffordshire

Officers were on patrol in Weston-under-Lizard, at around 10pm on Wednesday (September 10).

They spotted a 'suspicious' vehicle near Blymhill.

The officers spotted the silver Mercedes 4x4 near the entrance to a field before it made off at speed.

During a short chase with officers, a variety of equipment was discarded from the vehicle, including that associated with 'lamping'.

'Lamping' is a hunting method that uses high-powered lights to illuminate nocturnal animals at night. Animals commonly targeted by lamping include rabbits, foxes, and deer.

An underweight, lurcher-type dog was also found nearby, which police believe was also thrown from the vehicle before it stopped.

The dog has since been taken to a kennel where it will be cared for and assessed.

Further lamping equipment was also found in the car, along with a dog lead.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "A 28-year-old man, from Shropshire, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, aggravated trespass and handling a dog for the purposes of hare coursing.

"He has been placed on conditional police bail while our inquiries continue."