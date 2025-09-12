Face of West Midlands killer jailed for 32 years after 'torturous' homophobic murder of 'kind and gentle' 54-year-old man

Matthew Jonathan, 39, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 32 years at Worcester Crown Court today following the murder of 54-year-old Jamie Gawler.

The body of Jamie was discovered severely beaten by his brother in Brierley Court, Hereford, on January 18, 2025, having suffered blunt force trauma to his head, neck and chest.

A month prior, Jamie had become friendly with Jonathan, offering the man a place to stay in his flat.

At around midnight on January 12, CCTV footage last captured Jamie purchasing items at a garage.

Later that evening, he was brutally attacked, being subjected to a series of serious assaults and further violence over several days.

The attacks left Jamie incapacitated while Jonathan stole and used his mobile phone and bank cards.

Video footage and photo evidence captured by Jonathan showed the nature of the attack, with Jamie shown gravely injured as Jonathan tortured and directed homophobic abuse at his victim.

Once he knew his victim was dead, he fled the scene and on January 18, 2025, boarded a train for Cardiff with a friend, before getting off at Porth, where he was later arrested.

In an interview with officers, he denied having any part in Jamie's death, claiming that he had left him alive and was 'distraught' that he was dead.

He later pleaded guilty to the murder at a hearing in April 2025.

Kate Seal, specialist prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Matthew Jonathan’s torturous mistreatment of Jamie Gawler in his own home is a despicable crime.

"Jonathan subjected Jamie to prolonged violence over several days. At times, he left Jamie alone, seriously injured, and unable to call for help, whilst he went to buy alcohol with Jamie’s money.

"He had the audacity to video his brutal violence and showed no mercy, even as Jamie pleaded for his mother. In one of the recordings, he bragged that he was willing to do a lengthy prison sentence for this offence, which showed his complete disregard for Jamie’s life.

“Jonathan’s actions robbed an innocent man of his life and a family of a much-loved son, brother and uncle. While no-one can change the outcome of these horrific events, I hope that today’s sentence brings some justice to Jamie’s family. My thoughts remain with them."

A message released by Jamie's family paid tribute to their 'son, brother, uncle and friend to many', and described him as a 'kind, funny and gentle man'.

The tribute read: "We would like to thank the West Mercia Police and prosecution team for their dedication and support in bringing this case to its conclusion.

“The last eight months have been extremely traumatic for our family as we try, in our own way, to process the loss of Jamie, our son, brother, uncle and friend to many.

"Our lives have been changed forever and today has been another difficult day having to revisit what happened, but we are glad that some justice has been achieved.

“Jamie will be forever in our hearts and remembered as the kind, funny and gentle man that he was."