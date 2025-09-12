Nearly 300 counterfeit Labubu dolls seized from Shropshire shops in Trading Standards crackdown

Shropshire Council‘s trading standards service is now urging residents to be vigilant following the seizure.

It said the fake versions of the popular collectible toys — often sold online and at markets — pose "serious safety risks, particularly to young children".

One of the fake Labubus seized. Picture: Shropshire Council

Labubu dolls, which are part of the “The Monsters” series by Pop Mart, have become a global phenomenon, with demand surging among collectors and celebrities.

The popularity has led to a flood of counterfeit products entering the UK market, many of which Trading Standards say fail to meet basic safety standards.

They said counterfeit Labubu dolls have been found to contain small parts that pose a choking hazard, and that in some cases, poor manufacturing has resulted in sharp edges, loose components, and toxic materials making them dangerous.

Trading standards officers said they have already conducted enforcement operations across Shropshire, seizing nearly 300 unsafe counterfeit Labubu products from local retailers.

They said the products were found to breach intellectual property laws and fail safety testing.

Shropshire Council is now calling on local businesses to exercise caution when sourcing Labubu products.

It said shops should only buy from authorised distributors or directly from Pop Mart’s official channels.

It encouraged buyers to check for anti-counterfeit codes on packaging and verify them using Pop Mart’s online tools.

Other methods include inspecting the product quality — genuine Labubu dolls have clear trademarks, high-quality stitching, and consistent colouring.

It also recommended avoiding bulk purchases from unknown suppliers, especially those offering unusually low prices or unbranded packaging.

Businesses are encouraged to consult Trading Standards if they are unsure about the legitimacy of a product, before putting it on sale.

Councillor Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health and public protection, said: “These counterfeit toys are not just illegal, they’re potentially dangerous. We’re proud of the swift action taken by our Trading Standards team to remove unsafe products from sale in Shropshire. I urge residents to be cautious and to report any suspicious items they come across to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline, on 0808 223 1133.”

Shropshire Council said that if anyone suspects that counterfeit Labubu dolls — or other unsafe or non-compliant products — are being sold locally to contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Reports can be made anonymously and will be handled in accordance with the council’s information governance policies.

Shropshire-based businesses seeking guidance on how to avoid purchasing or selling counterfeit goods should consult the free resources available on Business Companion.

For further tailored advice, traders can contact Shropshire Trading Standards directly on 0345 678 9000.