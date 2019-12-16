Menu

Car set alight in Wellington

By Rory Smith | Wellington | Crime | Published:

A car was set alight in Wellington, prompting an appeal for information from the police.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a fire engine from Wellington Station to the incident in Ladycroft just after 10.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters reported the small car fire had been extinguished before crews arrived.

The fire service tweeted: "At 22.34hrs 15.12.19 crews attended a vehicle set on fire in Ladycroft Wellington."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

