Car set alight in Wellington

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a fire engine from Wellington Station to the incident in Ladycroft just after 10.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters reported the small car fire had been extinguished before crews arrived.

The fire service tweeted: "At 22.34hrs 15.12.19 crews attended a vehicle set on fire in Ladycroft Wellington."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.