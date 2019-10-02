Sheep and quad bike thieves the target of police operation

Dyfed-Powys Police’s four rural crime teams will be tackling ongoing issues as part of a national week of action.

Operations will run in partnership with North Wales and Gwent Police and will cover crimes from quad bike thefts and off-roading, to sheep worrying and livestock movement.

Officers will also visit farmers’ markets to speak with people from rural communities, giving them a chance to air view. The teams will also be raising awareness and building on crime prevention messages during the week from October 6-12.

Dyfed-Powys Police's rural crime lead Supt Robyn Mason said: “While rural crime is firmly on our agenda as a predominantly rural force, this week of action gives us the chance to take a coordinated and strategic approach to issues with colleagues across the country.

“As well as linking with other forces, our rural crime officers will be working with teams from animal health and welfare agencies, Natural Resources Wales, and other departments within the police to tackle issues, raise awareness and further build on relationships with our rural communities.”

The effort will co-incide with the official launch of no cold calling zones at farms in Carmarthenshire in partnership with trading standards.

This initiative has been on trial across the county following a spate of thefts and unwanted cold callers, and gives farmers the confidence to report suspicious activity.

Supt Mason said: “There is a risk that cold callers have sinister motives, and could be checking the area for unsecured vehicles or machinery.

“By having the no cold calling zone in place, farmers and farm workers can have the confidence to ask any unwanted callers to leave, and will also have instructions on how to report suspicious activity.”

Rural crime teams which include PCSO Caryl Griffiths with Pc Esther Davies since were set up by the force two years ago.