Witness appeal after man hit by car in Telford

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

The incident happened around 3pm on Monday in Castlefields Way, Telford.

A spokesman for the police said: "A man was crossing the road when he was struck by a small blue vehicle. The driver stopped momentarily but then drove off.

"The pedestrian received hospital treatment for his injuries and has since been discharged."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 867 230919.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

