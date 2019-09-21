£1.1 million ATM raider laughs as he's ordered to pay back £10

Marcus Burton, 33, who was jailed for five years and 10 months in April this year, smirked and sniggered as the ruling was made at the proceeds of crime hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The court heard that Burton benefitted to the tune of £231,488.

Burton was joined in the dock by three of his four accomplices – Martin Steadman, Michael Stubbs and Mahneer Khan.

Another, Noel Reilly listened in via video link.

Martin Steadman

Judge Peter Barrie said: “An order cannot be made to pay back the full amount unless there are assets available. It’s not that I think that is all he ought to pay.”

If he fails to pay within three months, Burton, from Hollywood, Birmingham, will spend another seven days in jail by default.

The proceeds of crime case for the remaining men will next be listed for mention on November 2.

Advertising

Together, the gang broke into Albrighton and Newport fire stations in summer 2017 to snatch equipment that was supposed to be used to save lives.

Michael Stubbs

The first cash machine raid then took place at Co-op in Ludlow, on August 20, 2017, when more than £115,000 was stolen.

A string of break-ins followed including at Crossgates Service Station, in Llandrindod Wells, Powys.

Advertising

On August 28, 2017 struck at Tesco Express in Whitchurch, fleeing with more than £50,000.

On the same night there was a failed bid to repeat the activity at Asda, in Cheadle, Staffordshire.

The gang raked in about £1,163,450 and caused £201,365 worth of damage during 23 of the 30 burglaries carried out from June 2017 to September 2018.

The conspiracy was finally uncovered after officers put Stubbs, of Wednesfield, under surveillance and the unit was able to link his movements with potential burglaries and his links with the other defendants.

All five are serving prison terms after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle and converting criminal property. Khan also admitted possession of criminal property.

Steadman, 34, of Luce Road, Low Hill, was jailed for seven years and six months; Stubbs, 32, of Asheridge Close, Wednesfield, was jailed for six years and eight months; Khan, 31, of Great Hampton Street, Wolverhampton, was jailed for four years and 10 months; and Reilly, 39, of Barnes Hill, Weoley Castle, was jailed for seven years and six months.