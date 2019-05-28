Jury begins deliberating in Telford sex abuse trial

Three men, Ghamer Sulayman, Saleh Qasem and Ayad Hizam, all from Birmingham, are facing a string of charges relating to the exploitation of a girl.

Today, Judge Peter Barrie summed up the evidence that had been heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

He told how the girl, 15 at the time, claimed she was threatened by Sulayman that she must have sex with multiple men or he would smash up the car and home of one of her family members.

The jury also heard that she said he took her to a supermarket car park in Telford and made her have sex with multiple men.

The court heard that Sulayman and Qasem were in a car on July 1, 2016 when a group travelled to Telford to collect the girl and take her to a house in Birmingham.

It is alleged that several men abused her in the house.

Judge Barrie told how the victim alleged that she got to know Hizam through social media before they met and had sex at a Telford hotel.

Hizam claimed she told him she was 16 in his evidence, but she said she told him she was 15.

Sulayman said in his evidence that he got her Snapchat details from Hizam.

Judge Barrie said to the jury: "You are tasked with deciding what evidence was truthful and reliable. It is your assessment which counts.

"If you feel sympathy for her, you must not let that affect your judgement."

Qasem, 20, of Runcorn Road, Balsall Heath, denies one count of human trafficking and one of sexual assault.

Sulayman, 23, of Mercia Drive, Kings Heath, denies one count of rape and three of human trafficking.

Hizam, 21, of Bridgecroft, Balsall Heath, faces four counts of abduction and four of sexual activity with a child.

The trial continues.