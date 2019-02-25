Telford man caught by internet child sex sting

Shane Morgan, aged 45, was caught in an internet sting after taking part in chats with Adrian Letts, whom he thought was a 13-year-old using the name ‘Ann Marie’.

He was arrested after the graphic online conversations culminated in Morgan sending a lewd video of himself to Mr Letts.

Morgan, of Wildwood in Woodside, Telford, previously admitted offences of attempting to intentionally communicate with a child, and attempting to cause a child under 16 to watch sexual activity between April 20 and 25, 2017.

Mr Ian Ball, prosecuting, said during the series of conversations Morgan asked to be sent images and asked Mr Letts to keep it a secret as he could get into trouble.

Sentencing him at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, Judge Peter Barrie said despite there being no actual victim Morgan had shown “grooming behaviour” and there was a “significant age disparity” between him and ‘Ann Marie’.

“It is unlikely that this would have turned into contact offending, but it is a risk which can’t be ignored and that reflects on the future,” the judge said.

Mitigating barrister Mr Paul Smith said the defendant, who had no previous convictions, had lost his home and job as a result of his actions.

He said he should be given credit for his guilty pleas and an opportunity to rebuild his life with a community sentence rather than custody.

For both offences Morgan was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months, with requirements to attend 45 rehabilitation activity days including the Change programme, 150 hours unpaid work in the community, he must pay £135 costs and the victims’ surcharge. The sentence is concurrent.

He is also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a Notification Order for seven years.