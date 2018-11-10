Courts chaos: Telford man locked up for month before case because of 'administrative errors'

Stephen Wirizlay, 22, was arrested for an offence of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty following an incident in Telford on September 23.

Shaun Davies, mitigating solicitor, said the defendant was remanded in custody following an appearance at Kidderminster Magistrates Court two days later.

But the matter was only dealt with at Telford earlier this week. Wirizlay ended up in prison on remand for six weeks, only to receive just a fine when he eventually ended up in court.

The delay was blamed on a series of administrative “errors” that involved the case not being listed as it should have.

Speaking at Telford Magistrates Court, Mr Davies, who is also the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said the issue was “wholly unacceptable”.

He said: “It is important that this court is made aware of the timeline with regards to this defendant.

“He pleaded guilty on September 25 to the offence of resisting. The district judge then outlined issues with the prosecution’s case and a pre-trial review was ordered and was fixed to take place on October 15.

“But due to a listing error by the court the matter not heard. Nor was it heard the following day as expected.

“I think it is important that these matters are aired publicly as they happen.

“My office has been trying to get this matter listed since then and it has taken until November 6.

“It is wholly unacceptable that this man has been kept in custody for so long and for something that you would not normally get such a long sentence for.

“I think it’s important that this case is reviewed at a senior level to see what has gone wrong. It was a low level resist and I ask that you fine him for it.”

The court heard that police officers were called to woodland on September 23 following reports about the behaviour of unemployed Wirizlay. But when they arrived to speak to him he kicked out at Pc Adrian Brown and was arrested.

The maximum jail term for low level resisting offences is one month.

Chairman of the bench Mrs Sally Themans told Wirizlay: “I have heard from Mr Davies on your behalf and from the prosecutor about what has happened to you.

“Bear in mind that you have been in prison for six weeks for this matter. We are going to sentence you with a fine which you will not have to pay due to the time you have served already.”

“We have post court reviews and we will follow this up,” she added.”

The defendant, of Wealdstone, Woodside, was fined £50 which he is not required to pay.

Two charges of assault and using violence to secure entry to a property were discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service due to lack of evidence.