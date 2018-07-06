West Mercia police dog dies after being found 'unresponsive' in force vehicle

Chief Inspector Mark Colquhoun said five-year-old Ivy was on duty at the time of her death.

She arrived at work with her handler but had not participated in any activity yet.

Chief Inspector Colquhoun said: "Ivy was in a purpose-designed climate-controlled police vehicle with another dog.

"She was discovered to be unresponsive and immediate medical care was provided by her handler.

"Consequently she was taken to the local vets where she sadly passed away. The second dog in the vehicle was found not to be in any distress or unwell state.

"As is established practice, a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of Ivy's death and we are fully investigating the circumstances leading up to her death.

"Our thoughts are with Ivy's handler and our dogs section team at this very sad time."