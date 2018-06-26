Police appeal as man stabbed in Telford car-jacking

Two men got into the 2006 red Vauxhall Astra and attacked the male driver before stealing his car and fleeing the scene on June 21.

The 34-year-old driver was left with hand injuries after being attacked with a blade, West Mercia Police said.

One man was arrested and has since been bailed but another escaped in the car and police are now appealing for help tracking him down.

The incident happened near William Reynolds Primary School in Westbourne, Woodside, between 10.30pm and 11pm.

The man who left the scene is described as in his early to mid 30s, white, of slim build, 6ft tall and balding. He was wearing a grey hoody and a pair of jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 819s, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.