New £1.5m funding round is recipe for growth at Telford dog food company

The money will be used to complete the fit out of new premises in Telford, enabling Different Dog co-founders Charlie and Alex Thurstan to create a new state-of-the-art kitchen to meet growing demand.

The company, which creates freshly prepared food from natural ingredients, has tripled its revenue in the last three years and has plans for further growth.

Launched in 2017, Mr Thurstan previously worked in senior roles for Pets at Home but became increasingly concerned about the quality of commercial dog food which is typically made from ultra-processed ingredients, fillers and additives and cooked at high temperatures.

The couple initially started cooking food at home for their own dog and then began selling online. To date, they have raised more than £15m of equity investment from private investors and now employ around 120 staff and offer 11 recipes.

Customers subscribe online and the company estimates it currently feeds more than 20,000 dogs every day.