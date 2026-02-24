Tourism category added to Shropshire chamber business awards

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has reinstated the excellence in tourism prize to its annual business awards which are being held in June.

The business body said it had decided to bring back the category after a six-year hiatus to recognise organisations that delivered outstanding visitor experiences and showcased the very best of the county's tourism sector.

Kelly Riedel, the chamber's head of member success, said: "We're looking for businesses that create memorable, high-quality experiences for visitors.